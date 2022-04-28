Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) stock is falling 2.6% in Thursday morning trading after Q1 earnings fell short of the consensus estimate.

Q1 distributable EPS of $0.74 fell from $2.01 in the previous quarter and increased from $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

"The 'miss' was due to lower than expected carry income, which is of course lumpy and hard to predict, especially on a quarterly basis," said Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski.

Invested capital in carry funds was $10.9B in Q1, down from $13.8B in Q4 2021; realized proceeds from carry funds was $6.4B vs. $15.3B in Q4.

Fee-related earnings of $0.51 per share exceeded Kotowksi's estimate of $0.47. Fee-related performance fees seemed to drive most of the beat, the analyst said.

Q1 fee-related earnings of $183.3M increased from $174.5M in Q4 2021 and $129.0M in the year-ago quarter.

"We are accelerating growth at Carlyle (CG) by diversifying out global platform, and that is paying off as underscored by the continued increase in fee-related earnings this quarter," CEO Kewsong Lee said.

Q1 realized net performance revenue of $118.0M climbed from $76.0M in Q1 2021.

Total segment net accrued performance revenue of $4.3B increased 10% from Q4.

Total assets under management of $325B increased from $301B in Q4 2021. Fee-earning AUM of $211B rose from $193B at the end of Q4.

Available capital for investment $85B vs $84B in the previous quarter.

Fundraising was $9.2B in Q1 vs. $11.4B in Q4; fundraising for the last 12 months was $52.7B for the last 12 months compared with $51.3B in the previous quarter.

Earlier, Carlyle (CG) non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 misses by $0.28, revenue of $779.5M misses by $280.5M