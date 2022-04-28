Cathie Wood’s ETFs sink as Teladoc Health plummets nearly 50%

Early into Thursday’s trading session, Cathie Wood’s actively managed exchanged traded funds fell deep into the red as key holding Teladoc Health (TDOC) lost nearly half its value, falling 48.1% by late morning action.

Wood and her team have been long-time bull advocates of TDOC and four of her six actively managed ETFs have sizable stakes in the telemed virtual healthcare company. In fact, the four ARK funds have the heaviest concentrations in TDOC compared to any other ETF on the market.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG), ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW), and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) have the four largest positions of TDOC, weighted at 7.54%, 6.58%, 5.55%, and 4.25%, respectively.

ARKG is currently -6.6% and TDOC is the fund's third-largest holding. Wood’s flagship fund ARKK has slid 6% and TDOC also sits as the ETF's third most significant position.

Moreover, ARKW is -4.4% and TDOC is the fund's seventh biggest stake, and ARKF is -3.7%, and TDOC represents the 11th largest position.

Year-to-date price action: TDOC -68.6%, ARKG -44.2%, ARKK -51.7%, ARKW -48%, and ARKF -49.1%.

Additionally, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF have each fallen down to two-year trading lows.

TDOC has imploded as the firm missed the Street’s forecasts for its Q1 revenue prompting many analysts to downgrade the stock.

Credit Suisse analysts led by A.J. Rice downgraded Teladoc to Neutral from Outperform, noting, among other things, the company’s underwhelming full-year outlook.