Bausch + Lomb IPO price range set for 35M shares; Bausch Health down 7%
Apr. 28, 2022 11:06 AM ET By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The IPO for Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) has been priced at between $21 and $24 per share. The offering is for 35M shares.
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) shares are down 7% following the announcement.
- Underwriters also have an option to purchase up to an additional 5.25 million shares of Bausch + Lomb to cover over-allotments.
- After the IPO is complete, Bausch Health (BHC) will own ~90% of the shares of Bausch + Lomb (BLCO), or 88.5% if the underwriters fully exercise their option. Bausch + Lomb will not receive any of the proceeds from the IPO.
- Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are acting as joint lead book-running managers.
- Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) has applied to list on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.
- Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) recently announced it was seeking to enter into a new credit agreement of $2.5B term B loan facility and $500M revolving facility.