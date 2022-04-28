Bausch + Lomb IPO price range set for 35M shares; Bausch Health down 7%

IPO AHEAD

hanibaram/iStock via Getty Images

  • The IPO for Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) has been priced at between $21 and $24 per share. The offering is for 35M shares.
  • Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) shares are down 7% following the announcement.
  • Underwriters also have an option to purchase up to an additional 5.25 million shares of Bausch + Lomb to cover over-allotments.
  • After the IPO is complete, Bausch Health (BHC) will own ~90% of the shares of Bausch + Lomb (BLCO), or 88.5% if the underwriters fully exercise their option. Bausch + Lomb will not receive any of the proceeds from the IPO.
  • Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are acting as joint lead book-running managers.
  • Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) has applied to list on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.
  • Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) recently announced it was seeking to enter into a new credit agreement of $2.5B term B loan facility and $500M revolving facility.
