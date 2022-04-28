Aurinia price target lowered at RBC citing COVID impact on revenue

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of Canadian biotech Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) are trading lower in the morning hours Thursday after RBC Capital Markets lowered its price target, citing the Omicron-driven impact on sales of the company’s lupus nephritis therapy, Lupkynis.
  • Ahead of Aurinia’s (AUPH) quarterly results expected in the first half of May, the analysts led by Douglas Miehm set their 1Q 2022 revenue estimate below the consensus.
  • The analysts cite the COVID-led impact on Lupkynis sales ramp-up due to the spread of Omicron variant largely during 1Q 2022.
  • “We expect the Omicron wave in Q1/22 to have resulted in lower patient additions vs. discontinuations and drop-offs resulting in a sequential decline in revenues,” they noted, lowering the price target to $22 from $27 per share.
  • However, the firm maintains the Outperform rating on the stock.
  • In 4Q 2021, revenue from Lupkynis surged ~60% sequentially and dropped ~53% YoY to $23.4M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.