Aurinia price target lowered at RBC citing COVID impact on revenue
Apr. 28, 2022 11:07 AM ETAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The shares of Canadian biotech Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) are trading lower in the morning hours Thursday after RBC Capital Markets lowered its price target, citing the Omicron-driven impact on sales of the company’s lupus nephritis therapy, Lupkynis.
- Ahead of Aurinia’s (AUPH) quarterly results expected in the first half of May, the analysts led by Douglas Miehm set their 1Q 2022 revenue estimate below the consensus.
- The analysts cite the COVID-led impact on Lupkynis sales ramp-up due to the spread of Omicron variant largely during 1Q 2022.
- “We expect the Omicron wave in Q1/22 to have resulted in lower patient additions vs. discontinuations and drop-offs resulting in a sequential decline in revenues,” they noted, lowering the price target to $22 from $27 per share.
- However, the firm maintains the Outperform rating on the stock.
- In 4Q 2021, revenue from Lupkynis surged ~60% sequentially and dropped ~53% YoY to $23.4M.