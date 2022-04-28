Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares surged in after-hours trading after the world's most valuable company posted second-quarter results that beat expectations.

The Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) said it earned $1.52 on $97.28 billion in revenue, led by strength in the iPhone and an all-time high in Services.

A consensus of Wall Street analysts expected Apple (AAPL) to earn $1.43 per share on $94 billion in sales.

Revenue attributed to the iPhone came in at $50.57 billion, up from $47.9 billion in the year-ago period, due to strong demand for the iPhone 13 lineup. Mac sales came in at $10.4 billion, while revenue attributed to the iPad and its Services division came in at $7.6 billion and $19.8 billion, respectively.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said Apple (AAPL) had 825 million subscribers, up from 785 million in the previous quarter and 660 million in the prior-year period.

Wearable revenue, which includes the Apple Watch and AirPods, came in at $8.8 billion, up from $7.8 billion in the year-ago period.

Apple (AAPL) also said it would raise its buyback program by $90 billion and boost its quarterly dividend by 5% to 23 cents per share.

Apple (AAPL) shares rose more than 3% to 169.35 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

The company will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

On Monday, Wedbush Securities said the results from Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) "could dictate the path of tech stocks over the coming months."