First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares are rising around 6% in Thursday morning trading as loan and deposit growth as well as net interest income expanded during the first quarter.

"We were additionally pleased with the positive momentum in our card, merchant, wealth and rail lines of business," said CEO and Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr.

Q1 EPS of $16.70 jumped past the average analyst estimate of $6.99 and rose from $12.09 in Q4 2021 and $14.53 in Q1 a year ago.

Total loans and leases were $65.5B in Q1 compared with $32.4B in Q4 2021 and $33.2B in Q1 a year ago.

Q1 deposits of $91.6B jumped from $51.41B in the prior quarter and $47.3B in Q1 2021.

Q1 net interest income of $649M gained from $357M in Q4 2021 and $339M in Q1 2021.

Noninterest income of $810M in Q1 soared from $323M in the prior quarter and $296M in the year-ago period.

Q1 tangible book value of $574.09 per share vs. $410.74 in Q4 2021 and $367.07 in Q1 2021.

Earlier, First Citizens BancShares declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share.