The CEOs of Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and BP (NYSE:BP) said Thursday their companies will deepen their European electric charging partnership and could expand it to other regions and technologies.

According to Reuters, the companies plan to jointly install 8,000 of VW's (OTCPK:VWAGY) Flexpole 150 kW fast-charging units across Europe by 2024 at BP's (BP) network of fuel stations, with the first phase seeing up to 4,000 charge points at BP's Aral fuel stations in Germany and BP retail sites in the U.K. over the next two years.

"BP has a very strong network in many places of the world, so it means what we do here we can do in other places as well," Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) CEO Herbert Diess said, adding BP also could be a strong partner in electric truck charging.

"We can do coolants together, we can do energy together, electrification, hydrogen... all these things. We will do things in 3-4 years together that we did not even imagine existed today," BP CEO Bernard Looney said.

BP's (BP) most important growth driver in the next five years will be the convenience and fuels business, The Value Pendulum writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.