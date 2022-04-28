Scilex, part of Sorrento Therapeutics names new CFO

  • Scilex, a nearly 100% majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE -3.2%) announced that Elizabeth Czerepak will join the company as executive VP, CFO and Chief Business Officer, effective May 18, 2022. 
  • Ms. Czerepak will be a member of the Scilex and Sorrento executive leadership teams, reporting to Scilex’s CEO and President, Jaisim Shah, and Sorrento’s CEO, Henry Ji, overseeing all aspects of Scilex and Sorrento’s financial management, corporate communications and corporate and business development areas.
  • Ms. Czerepak is currently EVP and CFO of BeyondSpring, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies
