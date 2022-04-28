Select online retail stocks fell in Thursday morning trading to run counter to the positive day for the S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

Notable underperformers included Blue Apron (APRN -10.6%), Carvana (CVNA -8.2%), Revolve Group (RVLV -5.2%), Chewy (CHWY -2.3%), Shift Technologies (SFT -7.8%), Jumia Technologies (JMIA -4.7%), Newegg Commerce (NEGG -3.7%), Stitch Fix (SFIX -4.4%), Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM -6.7%), Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK -1.0%), ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP +0.1%) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH -2.0%).

Some of the names have traded jittery in the past just ahead of Amazon earnings, which are due out after the closing bell on Thursday. That could also change as the e-commerce giant has pushed up the broad online retail sector in the past when it reported sizzling demand from consumers.

Peloton Interactive (PTON -3.1%) is also having another down day ahead of the Amazon report.

