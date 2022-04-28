Online retail stocks see jittery trading ahead of Amazon earnings

Stock Chart Display Finance and Economy Concepts

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

Select online retail stocks fell in Thursday morning trading to run counter to the positive day for the S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

Notable underperformers included Blue Apron (APRN -10.6%), Carvana (CVNA -8.2%), Revolve Group (RVLV -5.2%), Chewy (CHWY -2.3%), Shift Technologies (SFT -7.8%), Jumia Technologies (JMIA -4.7%), Newegg Commerce (NEGG -3.7%), Stitch Fix (SFIX -4.4%), Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM -6.7%), Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK -1.0%), ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP +0.1%) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH -2.0%).

Some of the names have traded jittery in the past just ahead of Amazon earnings, which are due out after the closing bell on Thursday. That could also change as the e-commerce giant has pushed up the broad online retail sector in the past when it reported sizzling demand from consumers.

Peloton Interactive (PTON -3.1%) is also having another down day ahead of the Amazon report.

Sector watch: Three big things to watch with Amazon earnings

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.