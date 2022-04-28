Block's Square unit launches Square Loans for Canadian businesses
Apr. 28, 2022 Block, Inc. (SQ)
- Block's (NYSE:SQ) Square merchant-based business introduced Square Loans in Canada on Thursday, allowing small businesses quick access to funds, the company said.
- A survey commissioned by Square showed that about seven-in-10 Canadian small business owners have never used traditional funding. Some 46% of respondents said they've used personal credit cards to help fund their businesses, while one-in-five have obtained loans from friends and family.
- The product, already available in the U.S. and Australia, has provided more than US$9B in financing to more than 460K businesses with an average loan size of US$6,750.
- Block's (SQ) Square Loans uses transaction data to provide customized offers to eligible sellers, where no paperwork is needed, the company said.
- Square launched Square Banking, including Square Loans, in July 2021.