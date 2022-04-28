W. P. Carey, one of best REITs to fight inflation, expected to post higher y/y Q1 FFO

Apr. 28, 2022 11:28 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Q1 consensus FFO estimate $1.24 and consensus revenue estimate is $340.96M.
  • Q121 FFO was $1.22, revenue was $306.17M.
  • The real estate investment trust will report Q1 results tomorrow, Apr. 29, before market open.
  • Over the last 2 years, WPC has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimate 88% of the time.
  • Identified among the top 3 REITs to buy to fight inflation, WPC CEO Jason Fox said it is the best positioned net lease REIT for higher inflation.
  • "Higher inflation emphasized the benefits of diversification in our rent escalations—something our founder etched in our lease structure nearly 50 years ago," Fox highlighted.
  • Investment volume and higher rents drove WPC's Q421 earnings growth.
