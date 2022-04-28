Opiant opioid overdose candidate namalfene demonstrates non-inferiority to naloxone
Apr. 28, 2022 11:40 AM ETOpiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OPNT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Nasal namalfene, a drug under development from Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) for opioid overdose, met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority to nasal naltrexone in a pharmacodynamic study.
- Topline results showed that namalfene produced a greater reversal of respiratory depression -- about twice that produced by naloxone -- at five minutes.
- Nasal nalmefene, also known as OPNT003, was granted Fast Track Designation in November 2021. Opiant (OPNT) expects to complete an NDA filing in the second half of the year.
