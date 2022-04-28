Newly public JE Cleantech stock drops 27%, shares trading below IPO price

Apr. 28, 2022 11:46 AM ETJCSEBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

Newly public JE Cleantech (JCSE) stock dropped 27% in morning trading Thursday, with shares trading under their initial public offering price of $4 per share.

Shares of the industrial cleaning systems company opened at $4.17. The stock recently changed hands at $3.74, down 27%, at approximately 10:50 a.m. ET.

On Wednesday, JCSE said it had closed on its initial public offering of 3.02M ordinary shares, which included 20,000 exercised under the overallotment option. The shares were priced at $4 per share, raising $12.08M.

The Singapore-based company added that a selling stockholder sold 750K shares in conjunction with the IPO. The shares were priced at $4 per share, raising $3M.

JCSE shares made their market debut on April 22, with shares soaring nearly 400% to close at $23.99. The stock shifted gears the next day and dropped over 30% on Tuesday.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.