Newly public JE Cleantech stock drops 27%, shares trading below IPO price

Newly public JE Cleantech (JCSE) stock dropped 27% in morning trading Thursday, with shares trading under their initial public offering price of $4 per share.

Shares of the industrial cleaning systems company opened at $4.17. The stock recently changed hands at $3.74, down 27%, at approximately 10:50 a.m. ET.

On Wednesday, JCSE said it had closed on its initial public offering of 3.02M ordinary shares, which included 20,000 exercised under the overallotment option. The shares were priced at $4 per share, raising $12.08M.

The Singapore-based company added that a selling stockholder sold 750K shares in conjunction with the IPO. The shares were priced at $4 per share, raising $3M.

JCSE shares made their market debut on April 22, with shares soaring nearly 400% to close at $23.99. The stock shifted gears the next day and dropped over 30% on Tuesday.