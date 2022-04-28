Will Bristol Myers Squibb positive earnings momentum continue in Q1?
Apr. 28, 2022 11:54 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.34B (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BMY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- BMY stock has risen 24% YTD.
- Wall Street analysts on average rated BMY Buy, with an average price target of $76.69.
- It has beaten estimates in three of the last four quarters.
- Last quarter, the company said Worldwide revenues are expected to be about $47 billion vs. $47.10B consensus.
- BMY expects non-GAAP EPS guidance range of $7.65 - $7.95 vs. $7.74 consensus.
- The company said Sales from key loss of exclusivity brands, which represent cancer drugs Revlimid and Abraxane, are expected to be about $10.5 billion. Revlimid sales are expected to be between $9.5-$10 billion.
- The company's top-selling drugs last quarter were blood thinner drug Eliquis and cancer drug Opdivo. Eliquis rose 18% to $2.7 billion and sales of cancer immuniterapy rose 11% to $1.99 billion.
- This month, BMY and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) said they had decided to end the global clinical development program for NKTR's anti-cancer drug candidate bempegaldesleukin in combination with BMY's Opdivo (nivolumab).
