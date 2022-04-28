Will Bristol Myers Squibb positive earnings momentum continue in Q1?

Apr. 28, 2022 11:54 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.34B (+2.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BMY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
  • BMY stock has risen 24% YTD.
  • Wall Street analysts on average rated BMY Buy, with an average price target of $76.69.
  • It has beaten estimates in three of the last four quarters.

  • Last quarter, the company said Worldwide revenues are expected to be about $47 billion vs. $47.10B consensus.
  • BMY expects non-GAAP EPS guidance range of $7.65 - $7.95 vs. $7.74 consensus.
  • The company said Sales from key loss of exclusivity brands, which represent cancer drugs Revlimid and Abraxane, are expected to be about $10.5 billion. Revlimid sales are expected to be between $9.5-$10 billion.
  • The company's top-selling drugs last quarter were blood thinner drug Eliquis and cancer drug Opdivo. Eliquis rose 18% to $2.7 billion and sales of cancer immuniterapy rose 11% to $1.99 billion.
  • This month, BMY and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) said they had decided to end the global clinical development program for NKTR's anti-cancer drug candidate bempegaldesleukin in combination with BMY's Opdivo (nivolumab).
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Bristol Myers Squibb: Fading The Rally Before Earnings
