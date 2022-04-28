Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) +5.3% in Thursday's trading after the company reported a narrower than expected Q2 adjusted loss while revenues surged 58% Y/Y to $468M, as surging oil prices spark stronger demand for drilling equipment and services.

Q2 net loss slimmed to $4.98M, or $0.05/share, from a year-ago loss of $121M, or $1.13/share, and a Q1 loss of $51M, or $0.48/share.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) said its active oil rigs rose to 171 from 154 in the previous quarter, and it expects to exit the current quarter with 175 active rigs.

Higher activity levels helped Helmerich & Payne (HP) record $1.3M in operating income in its North American business, compared with a $28.9M loss in the previous quarter, and revenues per day gained ~$1,500/day to $24.5K/day with additional increases expected.

The company maintains its previously established capital budget range of $250M-$270M for FY 2022.

"The industry rig count increase in the March quarter continued to shrink the availability of super-spec rigs that have worked at some point in the last two years, compounding the pre-existing supply-demand constraints in the market," President and CEO John Lindsay said.

Helmerich & Payne's (HP) price return gained 89% YTD and 77% during the past year.