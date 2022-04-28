Private equity giant Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) has taken on Christine Moy, JPMorgan's (JPM) former blockchain chief, as its first head of its new digital asset strategy, the company said in a statement Thursday, as reported by Bloomberg.

Christine Moy played a large role in JPMorgan's (JPM) blockchain initiatives. She most recently served as the bank's global head of Liink, a blockchain product allowing institutions to exchange payment-related information.

Meanwhile, Apollo (APO) “is best positioned to build and invest in the businesses that will propel us into the next phase of the web3 economy,” Moy said in an emailed statement, as quoted by Bloomberg.

While Apollo (APO) is planning to invest as much as $50M-250M in individual blockchain- and web3-focused projects, it does not seek to invest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC-USD), John Zito, Apollo's deputy chief investment officer, told Bloomberg in an interview.

“We’re looking beyond Bitcoin to real-world use cases like asset custody, securitizations and marketplaces,” Vito explained. “We’re going to back specific companies, specific founders, all those who have interesting digital asset ideas." Furthermore, "We’re huge believers in the digital-asset ecosystem, its potential to transform the financial-services industry broadly. Many things that are happening today in the crypto ecosystem are probably precursors to what will happen in real world,” he added.

Apollo (APO) had already dipped its toes into the blockchain ecosystem following its move in July to invest in Figure Technologies' $200M Series D funding round. About three months later, both companies participated in a blockchain-based transaction involving the origination of digital mortgage loans and transfer of ownership.

In mid-November, Apollo rival KKR (KKR) had planned to back crypto platform Anchorage at a valuation of $3B.