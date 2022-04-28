Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI +17.1%) shares are shooting higher after the company posted positive earnings on Thursday morning.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based producer of postage and mailing equipment reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 and revenue of $927 million. Both figures exceeded analyst estimates set at $0.03 and $921.06 million respectively.

The company added to those modest year over year gains on net income and revenue, while forecasting continued growth in revenue and EBIT in the low-to-mid single digit range for the full year. Additionally, record margin expansion in the face of inflation appeared to add to the bullish reaction to earnings.

"Our first quarter performance was very good and marks a continuation of the trend that we were on for most of last year," CEO Marc B. Lautenbach said. "We saw substantial margin expansion in our Global Ecommerce business and excellent execution in our SendTech and Presort businesses.”

He added that the Global e-commerce segment recorded its highest quarterly gross margin ever. Meanwhile, the Presort business that services large volumes of mail in order to add operation efficiency, was noted for a 12% rise in revenue, leading top-line gains.

Shares gained over 17% in mid-day trading.

To be sure, the company’s guidance was noted as subject to change as macroeconomic conditions evolve. Given the developments in 2022 thus far, the prospect for changes are not exactly slim.

Additionally, the company recorded negative free cash flow of $29.5 million, a significant increase from negative $1.2 million in the year prior. Each of these details could serve to temper some confidence in the turnaround for the stock after stark declines thus far in 2022.

Read more on e-commerce stocks’ steep slide to start the year.