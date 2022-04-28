EV stocks: Tesla in reverse, startups face valuation crunch, EVgo attracts bull rating

Tesla (TSLA -4.9%) fell again on Thursday to swap hands at its lowest level in almost nine weeks.

While some analysts have called Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition an overhang on shares, the consensus view is that the TSLA manufacturing run rate out of Shanghai, Berlin and Austin is likely to be the bigger consideration this year.

The electric vehicle sector in general is having a down day with Blink Charging (BLNK -8.8%), Sono Group (SEV -6.1%), Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE -8.9%), Hyzon Motors (HYZN -6.6%), Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL -6.8%), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA -5.2%) and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT -5.1%) a few of the other names in reverse.

Delays in EV production due to supply chain problems and higher interest rates have reset the discounted cash flow expectations on many of the startups in the sector and contributed to the building selling pressure.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO -4.3%) is another one of the EV stocks that fell on Thursday even though it did attract a fresh bull rating from Cantor Fitzgerald.

The firm thinks the electrification of vehicles is currently in its early stages, but called EVgo poised for rapid growth over the next decade. "We believe EVGO benefits from a direct revenue business model, rapid EV adoption, and supportive legislation," noted analyst Andres Sheppard.

