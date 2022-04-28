Avnet stock hits 1-month high on earnings beat, bright outlook
Apr. 28, 2022 12:05 PM ETAvnet, Inc. (AVT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) stock climbed to its highest level in a month on Thursday after the electronic parts distributor posted Q3 earnings beat and issued guidance that topped Street view.
- Q3 adj. EPS was $2.15 vs. $0.74 in Q3 2021, while revenue grew 31.9% Y/Y to $6.49B.
- Electronic components sales rose 33.2% to $6.02B driven by increased demand creation and IP&E revenue, as well as new supply chain orchestration engagements, CFO Tim Liguori said in a post-earnings call.
- Electronic components operating margins increased to 4.4%, supported by growth in EMEA and the Americas and better-than-expected results in Asia.
- Farnell sales grew 18.4% to $469M. Operating margin in Farnell increased to 14.9%, largely due to improvements in total customer experience.
- "Growing demand for supply chain orchestration is driving strong financial performance. Looking ahead to Q4, we continue to anticipate a favorable demand environment and expect to sustain strong margins," said CEO Phil Gallagher.
- AVT expects adj. EPS of $1.9–2, above consensus estimate of $1.50.
- Q4 sales are projected to be $6B–6.4B, higher than consensus estimate of $5.78B.
- The guidance assumes effective tax rate of 21-25%.
- AVT stock gained 5.8% YTD.