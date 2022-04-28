Avnet stock hits 1-month high on earnings beat, bright outlook

Apr. 28, 2022 12:05 PM ETAvnet, Inc. (AVT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Repair Circuit Boards

kool99/E+ via Getty Images

  • Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) stock climbed to its highest level in a month on Thursday after the electronic parts distributor posted Q3 earnings beat and issued guidance that topped Street view.
  • Q3 adj. EPS was $2.15 vs. $0.74 in Q3 2021, while revenue grew 31.9% Y/Y to $6.49B.
  • Electronic components sales rose 33.2% to $6.02B driven by increased demand creation and IP&E revenue, as well as new supply chain orchestration engagements, CFO Tim Liguori said in a post-earnings call.
  • Electronic components operating margins increased to 4.4%, supported by growth in EMEA and the Americas and better-than-expected results in Asia.
  • Farnell sales grew 18.4% to $469M. Operating margin in Farnell increased to 14.9%, largely due to improvements in total customer experience.
  • "Growing demand for supply chain orchestration is driving strong financial performance. Looking ahead to Q4, we continue to anticipate a favorable demand environment and expect to sustain strong margins," said CEO Phil Gallagher.
  • AVT expects adj. EPS of $1.9–2, above consensus estimate of $1.50.
  • Q4 sales are projected to be $6B–6.4B, higher than consensus estimate of $5.78B.
  • The guidance assumes effective tax rate of 21-25%.
  • AVT stock gained 5.8% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.