A.O. Smith sees a drop in trade after investors sell-off post Q1 revenue, EPS beat
Apr. 28, 2022 12:05 PM ETA. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) saw 27% increase in Q1 net sales to $978M mainly driven by inflation-related pricing actions; North America saw 32% Y/Y growth in sales while rest of world saw 15% increase led by favorable mix in China and robust demand in India.
- China operating margins stood at ~11% with favorable mix and higher volumes of commercial water treatment and consumables.
- North America saw sale increases due to water heater price increases while acquisitions added $34 to sales.
- "Material and logistics costs continue to rise. While steel indices moderated as we moved into 2022, they have recently risen again, as commodity prices and availability remain volatile in part due to international uncertainty surrounding the conflict in Ukraine," chairman & CEO Kevin J. Wheeler commented.
- As of Mar.31, 2022, cash and marketable securities balances totaled $579.4M with total debt of $295.4M, leading to a leverage ratio of 14% as measured by total debt-to-total capitalization.
- Through Mar.31, 2022, as part of its commitment to return capital to shareholders, the company repurchased 1.49M shares at $107.9M.
- As of March end, the authority remained to repurchase an additional ~5.5M shares; it expects to spend $400M to repurchase shares in 2022.
- Outlook: Updated sales outlook for 2022 projects sales to increase between 14% and 16% Y/Y; expected increase in sales to drive increased profitability.
- Guidance excludes the potential impacts from future acquisitions and assumes the COVID-19 related shutdowns in China subside during Q2.
- Of the 14 analysts covering the stock, eight have rated it a Hold while 4 are on a Strong Buy; SA Author's average rating stands at Buy.
- Recently, SA Contributor Leo Nelissen stated that A.O.Smith is a high-growth dividend Aristocrat; in mid-April, the company declared a $0.28/share dividend, marking 82 consecutive years of dividend payments.