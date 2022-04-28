Stanley Black & Decker slides after divestment adjusted guidance cut, revenue miss

  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) fell 8% in early trading, Tuesday, after the company adjusted its full-year guidance lower for divestitures and the closure of its Russia business. But this comes in with first quarter's revenue miss.
  • That's revenue of $4.4B (+20% Y/Y) missing consensus by $220M where the decline is pointed to temporary electronic component supply challenges.
  • Segment Revenue: Tools & Outdoor new sale increased 24% Y/Y as the acquisitions of MTD and Excel (+27%) and price (+5%) were partially offset by lower volume (-6%) and currency (-2%).
  • The company noted regional organic revenue was relatively in line with the anticipated supply-constrained performance in the emerging markets (+5%), Europe (+2%), and North America (-3%).
  • Industrial net sales for the quarter declined 2% Y/Y due to lower volumes.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 31.3%, improving 230 bps sequentially; however, down 610 bps Y/Y.
  • Income from operations declined $230.4M from $617.9M due to discontinued business impact.
  • On Apr. 22, Stanley Black & Decker announced the sale of its automatic doors business - Access Technologies - for $900M in cash.
  • This transaction, which is the final piece of the Security business divestiture, is expected to close mid-year.
  • "Our announced Security divestitures enabled $2.3B of share repurchases in the first quarter, at a compelling value, which represents substantial progress against our $4B share repurchase program," said CEO Jim Loree.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $2.10 beats by $0.40.
  • 2022 Guidance Update: The company expects its full-year revenue growth to be in mid-twenties Y/Y.
  • Diluted GAAP EPS guidance range is cut to $7.20-8.30, from prior $10.10-10.70.
  • Non-GAAP EPS now expected between $9.50-10.50, from prior $12.00-12.50, vs. consensus of $12.04.
  • Free cash flow expected between $1.0B-1.5B.
