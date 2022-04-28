Chart Industries Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 12:08 PM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-31.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $354.18M (+22.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GTLS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.