Bloomin' Brands Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 12:09 PM ETBloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (+14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLMN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.