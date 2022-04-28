Stericycle dips 12% on Q1 flat revenue figure
Apr. 28, 2022 12:09 PM ETStericycle, Inc. (SRCL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL -11.7%) shows a marginal drop in Q1 revenues of 0.6% to $664.2M, the decline was led by $13.7M divestiture impact.
- Organic revenues increased 2.1% with Secure Information Destruction (or SID) organic revenue growing 9.5%.
- Income from operations was $5.9M compared to $59.1M last year; reason for the drop being higher revenue cost and higher SGA expenses.
- CFO was an outflow of $38.8M, compared to an inflow of $62.6M.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 and GAAP EPS of loss of -$0.15.
- 2022 Guidance: Organic revenue growth 3-5% on a base of $2.6B; Adjusted EPS $2.0-$2.3; Free Cash Flow $125M-155M; Capital Expenditures $120M-140M.
- The stock has declined about 29% over the last one year; taking a comparative rating analysis.
