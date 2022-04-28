All eyes on AbbVie Q1 results amid challenges to Humira's dominance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.

All eyes will be on revenue of key drugs, including blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis/plaque psoriasis therapy Humira, and newer rheumatoid arthritis drug Skyrizi and Rinvoq for plaque psoriasis.

Humira conundrum:

Investors will hope to get management comments on the AbbVie's growth prospects, considering the company's main drug Humira will lose patent protection in the U.S. in 2023 and biosimilar competition has already started hurting the drug internationally.

In Q4, Humira net revenues rose +3.5% Y/Y to $5.33B. U.S. Humira net revenues rose +6% Y/Y to $4.55B. However, Internationally, Humira net revenues declined -9.1% Y/Y to $781M due to biosimilar competition.

Pfizer's biosimilar for Humira is also under U.S. FDA review for interchangeability.

However, in April, AbbVie received Bullish views at Morgan Stanley on diversification plans amid threat to Humira. The analyst noted that the company is in the middle of diversifying away from Humira with the launches of Skyrizi and Rinvoq, and integration efforts for the Allergan business to build an aesthetics franchise.

In Q4, AbbVie's Aesthetics segment saw growth of +23.3% Y/Y to $877M, but revenue from Women's Health segment declined -12.7% Y/Y to $216M.

For Q1 2022 the consensus EPS Estimate is $3.14 (+6.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.62B (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ABBV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.

The company's stock rose +1.18% on Feb. 2, the day it reported its Q4 results, beating non-GAAP EPS estimates, but missed to beat revenue expectations.

Skyrizi global sales in Q4 rose +70.5% Y/Y to $761M, and Rinvoq's revenue grew +84.45% to $382M.

However, lymphoma therapy Imbruvica, which is jointly developed with Johnson & Johnson, has already come under pressure after JNJ reported the second consecutive quarterly sales decline for the drug in Q1 2022.

Opioid Litigation: AbbVie's (ABBV) Allergan agreed to pay up to $122M to resolve opioid-related claims with Florida. Allergan also reached an agreement with Rhode Island to settle similar claims.

Other Notable News:

AbbVie acquired Belgium-based Syndesi Therapeutics for $130M upfront with the potential of an additional $870M in milestone payments.

In April, Novartis' Sandoz launched a generic version of AbbVie’s eye drop Combigan in the U.S.

AbbVie said it will work with Scripps Research to discover new antiviral treatments for COVID-19.

The company is also collaborating with Gedeon Richter to develop therapies for neuropsychiatric diseases.