Barnes Group Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 12:10 PM ETBarnes Group Inc. (B)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $306.54M (+1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, B has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.