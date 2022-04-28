ArcBest Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 12:10 PM ETArcBest Corporation (ARCB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.13 (+110.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (+52.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARCB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.