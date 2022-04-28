Cowen Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 12:11 PM ETCowen Inc. (COWN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-83.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $313.99M (-54.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COWN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.