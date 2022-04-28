Chevron and Exxon Q1 preview: High oil prices set to buoy upstream performance

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) are scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.

Both companies can be expected to post strong upstream earnings for the first quarter driven by higher oil prices.

A comparison of YTD price return between the two stocks:

Chevron posted mixed Q4 results on the back of LNG trading, catch up depreciation and impairments. The company issued a conservative 2022 production outlook, seeing annual falling 0-3% as contract expirations in Indonesia and Thailand pull volumes 5% lower.

The consensus for Chevron (CVX) EPS Estimate is $3.44 (+282.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.96B (+76.9% Y/Y).

RBC downgraded Chevron with a $165 price target, though largely on its valuation as the shares have outperformed peers in recent months. It also highlighted Chevron's significant "indirect" Russia exposure, as 10% of the company's upstream production comes from Kazakhstan and runs through Russia's recently troubled CPC pipeline.

The Caspian pipeline connecting the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan to global markets and crossing part of Russia is Chevron's only direct exposure to the Ukraine conflict. The pipeline supplies more than 1M bbl/day, and CEO Mike Wirth said in March he has received no indications that the pipeline will be interrupted by the conflict.

Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and BofA also cut ratings on Chevron in March, citing relative outperformance and valuation.

Over the last 2 years, CVX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Meanwhile, RBC upgraded Exxon to buy; it sees geographic and commodity end-market exposure driving relative performance between the two companies this year.

RBC thinks Exxon (XOM) will be a beneficiary of the improving refining environment. With the largest refining footprint amongst the majors, and growing, RBC shows Exxon's (XOM) downstream segment driving earnings 18% / 30% above street estimates in 2022 / 2023.

The continued strength in oil and gas prices is expected to keep Exxon on track to post record earnings. Bloomberg Intelligence analysts expect the company to reach its share buyback goal early, and may even push the envelope, as free cash flow for the quarter looks poised to gain year-on-year. Exxon posted $17.1B of cash flow from operations versus an expectation of $13.2B in Q4.

The consensus for Exxon (XOM) EPS Estimate is $2.23 (+243.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.57B (+41.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, XOM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.

The oil giant’s recent withdrawal from Russia and a $4b write down of the Sakhalin-1 project will have limited impact on its first-quarter results. Exxon Mobil's CFO said that its exit from Russia will impact company-wide earnings and oil production by just 1%-2%.