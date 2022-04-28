Lantheus Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 12:13 PM ETLantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+820.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $165.3M (+78.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LNTH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.