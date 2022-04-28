Newmark Group Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 12:14 PM ETNewmark Group, Inc. (NMRK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $652.97M (+29.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NMRK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.