Carter's Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 12:14 PM ETCarter's, Inc. (CRI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (-29.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $751.21M (-4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.