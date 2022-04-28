Syneos Health Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 12:16 PM ETSyneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (+21.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SYNH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.