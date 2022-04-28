CVEO Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 12:16 PM ETCiveo Corporation (CVEO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CVEO (NYSE:CVEO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (+65.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $142.24M (+13.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CVEO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.