nVent Electric Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 12:17 PM ETnVent Electric plc (NVT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $627.83M (+14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NVT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.