Balchem Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 12:17 PM ETBalchem Corporation (BCPC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $207.69M (+11.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BCPC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.