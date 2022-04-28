Hot Stocks: CAT, CMCSA slip despite Street-beating earnings; QCOM, MRK rise

Qualcomm (QCOM) and Merck (MRK) were among the big names drawing attention in Thursday's midday trading following the release of their quarterly updates. Both stocks saw gains after posting better-than-expected results.

The release of financial figures had the opposite impact on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Comcast (CMCSA). Both companies exceeded expectations with their headline numbers but saw intraday losses as investors focused on potential weak points in their business.

Gainers

Better-than-expected quarterly results prompted buying in Qualcomm (QCOM), which rose 6% in midday trading. The company's bottom line topped expectations by nearly 10%. Meanwhile, the firm's revenue jumped 41% to $11.2B, exceeding analysts' consensus by $600M.

QCOM also gave an upbeat forecast, predicting revenue for the current quarter of $10.5B to $11.3B. Analysts were looking for a figure closer to $10B.

Earnings news also gave a lift to Merck (MRK). Shares posted a midday gain of 4% after the drug maker beat projections on both its top and bottom lines.

MRK's top line surged 50% from last year to reach $15.9B. This included over $3B in sales of its COVID pill, helping the company beat analysts' revenue consensus by more than $1.25B.

Decliners

Caterpillar (CAT) lost ground in intraday trading, despite the release of quarterly results that beat expectations with its headline numbers. The construction equipment maker reported revenue and adjusted earnings that surpassed analysts' consensus, but investors focused on concerns about higher freight and material costs.

Hurt by inflationary pressure, the firm's energy and transportation unit saw its profit fall 20% from last year, while its construction industries experienced just 1% growth. Following the release of the financial figures, CAT dropped nearly 5% in intraday trading.

Comcast (CMCSA) also endured selling pressure in intraday action, dragged down by slower growth in its broadband unit. The stock fell 8% on the news.

CMCSA showed better-than-expected results for both earnings and revenue, as well as growth in its Peacock streaming platform. However, investors focused on decelerating growth in high-speed internet service, as the company ran up against tough comparisons to last year's pandemic demand.

