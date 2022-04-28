Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares rise 2.5% in midday Thursday trading after the shopping center REIT increased guidance for 2022 earnings and its Q1 earnings beat consensus estimates as strong leasing activity improved Y/Y occupancy rates.

Kimco (KIM) now expects Nareit FFO of $1.50-$1.53, meaning it expects to at least achieve the average analyst estimate of $1.50, up from its prior guidance of $1.46-$1.50.

"Our ongoing commitment to leasing, leasing, and leasing resulted in our team signing 4.7 million square feet which drove both sequential and year-over-year occupancy gains as well as strong NOI and FFO growth to start 2022," said Kimco (KIM) CEO Conor Flynn.

Q1 Nareit FFO of $0.39 topped the $0.36 consensus estimate and rose from $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $427.2M exceeded the $412.7M consensus and jumped from $282.3M a year earlier.

Pro-rata occupancy ended the quarter at 94.7%, up 120 basis points from a year ago.

The REIT signed 653 leases totaling 4.7M square feet with blended pro-rate rental-rate spreads on comparable spaces increasing 7.2% and with rental rates for new leases up 18.6% and renewals and options rising 6.4%.

