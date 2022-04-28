Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) said Thursday it expects another year of strong profits from its trading business, outweighing cuts in its guidance for full-year production of some metals including copper.

Based on Q1 performance, Glencore said FY 2022 trading profits will come in "comfortably" above the top end of its $2.2B-$3.2B guidance, which would mark the third straight year the company has exceeded the range.

But Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) cut full-year copper guidance by 3% to ~1.11M metric tons and cobalt by 6% to 45K tons, citing temporary geotechnical constraints at the Katanga mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The company also cut its zinc production goal for the year by 100K tons, citing a slower than expected ramp-up at the Zhairem project in Kazakhstan.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) raised guidance for nickel output by 3% to 118K tons and ferrochrome by 3% to 1.5M tons, while its coal outlook was unchanged at 121M tons.

For Q1, copper production fell 14% Y/Y to 257.8K tons, cobalt jumped 43% to 9,700 tons, zinc fell 15% to 241.5K tons, lead also slid 15% to 46.8K tons, nickel increased 22% to 30.7K tons, and ferrochrome slipped 3% to 387K tons.

Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF) production problems should not come as a surprise, since most of its mining peers had significantly lower production estimates, and expectations already had been tempered, Citi's Ephrem Ravi said.

"We expect minimal changes in consensus on the production results while commodity prices may still drive some upgrades," Ravi said.

Also, Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) reported its climate progress report was passed with more than 76% support at the annual general meeting.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) is "perhaps the best positioned miner/trader on earth," Wolf Report writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.