According to Serbian president Aleskandar Vučić, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is investing €190 million to produce electric vehicles at a manufacturing plant in the country he was recently re-elected president of.

"Today we signed an agreement on financing the electric car that will be produced in Kragujevac. The transition period until 2023 is underway, and we will start producing one model from 2024," Vučić declared in a speech upon signing the contract. “A new era begins today.”

The company currently operates a factory in Kragujevac, the largest city in the central-Serbian Šumadija district, via its Fiat Chrysler subsidiary. Fiat has operated a joint venture between itself and the Serbian government at a 67%-33% split since 2008. The Serbian government is slated to invest €48 million in the new EV manufacturing plans alongside Stellantis (STLA).

The increased investment in Serbia comes only about a week after Stellantis (STLA) shuttered its plant in Kaluga, Russia due to sanctions pressure. It is worth noting that Serbia is among Russia’s staunchest allies, with Vučić recently rejecting calls to join the US and EU in sanctions. Political risks for the multinational manufacturer will remain a story to monitor.

