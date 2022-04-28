PTC rallies on Mizuho price target raise amid a positive Q2 earnings report

Apr. 28, 2022 12:59 PM ETPTC Inc. (PTC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

PTC office building in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • After posting a 9% gain in post-market session yesterday following a revenue and EPS beat in its FQ2 earnings, PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is currently 17% higher during the day after it saw a price target raise at Mizuho.
  • Mizuho analyst Matthew Broome maintained its Buy rating and raised the firm's PT to $135 from $125 following the good FQ2 results.
  • The analyst expects PTC's core products to continue to drive strong overall performance, particularly as the company shifts to a software-as-a-service operating model.
  • "We delivered organic constant currency ARR growth of 13% Y/Y to end Q2 at $1.56B. In Q2, our cash from operations was $142M, up 17% Y/Y, and our adj. free cash flow was $158M, up 22% Y/Y. The strength in Q2 was broad-based across all segments and geographic regions, driven by demand for digital transformation and SaaS," President and CEO James Heppelmann commented.
  • Operating margin was 32% in Q2 compared to 22% in year ago quarter led by higher revenue and operational discipline.
  • On the other hand, Barclays analyst Saket Kalia lowered the firm's PT to $120 from $141 maintaining its Overweight rating on the shares.
  • He added that the company's FQ2 was better than expected with a $19M beat on annual recurring revenue, "bringing at least some questions to whether the macro is as bad as the stock fears or if its a matter of timing."
  • ARR growth 11% to $1,532M which includes a $4 million reduction associated with discontinuing our business operations in Russia.
  • The company also provided updated targets:

