PTC rallies on Mizuho price target raise amid a positive Q2 earnings report
Apr. 28, 2022 12:59 PM ETPTC Inc. (PTC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- After posting a 9% gain in post-market session yesterday following a revenue and EPS beat in its FQ2 earnings, PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is currently 17% higher during the day after it saw a price target raise at Mizuho.
- Mizuho analyst Matthew Broome maintained its Buy rating and raised the firm's PT to $135 from $125 following the good FQ2 results.
- The analyst expects PTC's core products to continue to drive strong overall performance, particularly as the company shifts to a software-as-a-service operating model.
- "We delivered organic constant currency ARR growth of 13% Y/Y to end Q2 at $1.56B. In Q2, our cash from operations was $142M, up 17% Y/Y, and our adj. free cash flow was $158M, up 22% Y/Y. The strength in Q2 was broad-based across all segments and geographic regions, driven by demand for digital transformation and SaaS," President and CEO James Heppelmann commented.
- Operating margin was 32% in Q2 compared to 22% in year ago quarter led by higher revenue and operational discipline.
- On the other hand, Barclays analyst Saket Kalia lowered the firm's PT to $120 from $141 maintaining its Overweight rating on the shares.
- He added that the company's FQ2 was better than expected with a $19M beat on annual recurring revenue, "bringing at least some questions to whether the macro is as bad as the stock fears or if its a matter of timing."
- ARR growth 11% to $1,532M which includes a $4 million reduction associated with discontinuing our business operations in Russia.
- The company also provided updated targets:
