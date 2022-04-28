Chinese biotech Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and California-based precision oncology company, Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) are trading lower on Thursday after reporting topline data from China for its lung cancer candidate, repotrectinib, from a Phase 1/2 trial.

The TRIDENT-1 is a global trial designed to evaluate Turning Point’s (TPTX) lead asset in ROS1-positive TKI-naïve non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In terms of the primary objective, the results indicated a confirmed objective response rate (cORR) of 91% (10/11) in the China subpopulation for TKI-naïve cohort (EXP-1). For the global trial, cORR stood at 79% among 71 TKI-naïve patients.

The secondary endpoint of the duration of response (DOR) range reached 3.6+-7.5+ months for the TKI-naïve China subpopulation with a median DOR follow-up of 3.7 months, the companies said.

The enrollment for the global trial is currently underway. Zai Lab (ZLAB) plans to submit TKI-naïve data to Chinese regulators in 4Q 2022.

“It is encouraging to see the similar results of the efficacy analyses comparing data from sites in China and globally for repotrectinib,” said Alan Sandler, Zai Lab’s (ZLAB) Head of Global Development.