  • A SPAC backed by Chinese private equity firm Honey Capital has withdrawn plans for a U.S. initial public offering.
  • Hony Capital Acquisition, which originally filed an S-1 last March, has now withdrawn a potential offering, according to a filing. Hony Capital Acquisition filed last March to raise $300 million.
  • Hony Capital Acquisition joins a list of SPACs who have withdrawn their IPO plans amid weakness in the SPAC market and turbulence in the markets in general with the Russian invasion into Ukraine.
  • The withdrawal also comes as some Chinese companies have withdrawn plans for U.S. IPOs in the wake of U.S. plans to delist some U.S.-listed Chinese companies.
