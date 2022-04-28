Musk's Twitter buyout draws FTC probe over filing timings - report

Apr. 28, 2022

Twitter Headquarters

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Elon Musk's $44 billion plan to take Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) private has drawn regulatory scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission, tied to his disclosures around the nascent deal, The Information reports.
  • The buyout isn't likely to raise antitrust concerns in the traditional sense; it's Musk's reporting as he amassed his initial stake between January's end and the start of April that is spurring a probe.
  • That comes down to potential Hart-Scott-Rodino Act violations in the irregularities around the stake disclosure - first categorized as a passive stake (despite his vocal criticism of Twitter policies), before quickly being reclassified as an active stake.
  • Musk's initial filing also came three weeks after he passed a 5% ownership threshold, missing SEC filing deadlines, though it's unclear whether the SEC is looking into that, The Information notes.
  • Twitter stock (TWTR) is +1.5% in action after its first-quarter earnings Thursday.
