Musk's Twitter buyout draws FTC probe over filing timings - report
Apr. 28, 2022 12:43 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Elon Musk's $44 billion plan to take Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) private has drawn regulatory scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission, tied to his disclosures around the nascent deal, The Information reports.
- The buyout isn't likely to raise antitrust concerns in the traditional sense; it's Musk's reporting as he amassed his initial stake between January's end and the start of April that is spurring a probe.
- That comes down to potential Hart-Scott-Rodino Act violations in the irregularities around the stake disclosure - first categorized as a passive stake (despite his vocal criticism of Twitter policies), before quickly being reclassified as an active stake.
- Musk's initial filing also came three weeks after he passed a 5% ownership threshold, missing SEC filing deadlines, though it's unclear whether the SEC is looking into that, The Information notes.
- Twitter stock (TWTR) is +1.5% in action after its first-quarter earnings Thursday.