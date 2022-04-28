West Pharma stock falls as Q1 revenue misses estimates
Apr. 28, 2022 12:44 PM ETWest Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- West Pharmaceutical (NYSE:WST -3.3%) stock slides after the company on Thursday posted Q1 revenue below street estimates, hurt by fall in sales of components for diagnostic devices.
- The company reported quarterly revenue of $720M (+7.4% Y/Y), which missed by $0.92M.
- WST reaffirmed 2022 financial guidance of net sales in a range of $3.05B to $3.08B, the mid-point below analysts estimate of $3.07B.
- "The Biologics market unit had double-digit organic sales growth. The Pharma and Generics market units had high-single digit and mid-single digit organic sales growth, respectively," the company said.
- However, the company posted better-than-expected Q1 profit of of $2.30, beating estimates by $0.18.