People's Bancorp downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James
Apr. 28, 2022 12:45 PM ETPeoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is slipping 1.5% in Thursday early afternoon trading after Raymond James analyst David Long downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Outperform on the lack of near-term catalysts.
- "While we appreciate the company's recent moves to diversify and increase the bank's profitability, we no longer see specific near-term positive catalysts for PEBO shares," the analyst wrote in a note to clients. "Furthermore, we lack the confidence we previously had in People's (PEBO) ability to drive positive net interest income and noninterest income revisions."
- Long trims his 2022 non-GAAP EPS estimate by $0.02 to $3.07 and 2022 EPS estimate by $0.30 to $3.05.
- People's Bancorp (PEBO) reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings on Tuesday.
- Long's Market Perform recommendation aligns with the Quant rating of Hold and diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
- SA contributor Sheen Bay Research expects People's (PEBO) acquisition of Premier Financial last year to boost this year's earnings