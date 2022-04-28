Peabody after the call - buy a business any fool can run

Economic forces currently underpinning the thermal coal industry are better than at any point in recent history. An economic and military war involving the world's largest producer of energy has led to shortages of oil, oil products, natural gas and coal around the world. Following years of declining thermal coal demand, the IEA now expects consumption to rise through 2025. And that IEA demand forecast was published before war in Ukraine threatened to restrict Russian supplies.

Given the backdrop, investors could be surprised to find the largest thermal coal producer in the US, Peabody (NYSE:BTU), trading at ~2.5x 2022 earnings estimates. Arch (ARCH) and Alliance (ARLP), having already reported Q1 results, each flagged accelerating volumes, increased long-term demand, record profitability and higher pricing. Being sellers of fuel, in a world short energy, both companies capitalized on the opportunity; Arch (ARCH) shares have risen ~40% since reporting earnings earlier in the week.

Meanwhile at Peabody (BTU), Q1 brought an enormous net loss, no dividend, and a rising share count. To be sure, the company booked non-cash and non-recurring charges that should be backed out for a clearer look at underlying profitability. Peabody (BTU) also faced historic operating headwinds, following record rainfall in Australia. However, even adjusting for these factors, earnings missed estimates.

Thursday's earnings release included an interesting detail. "During the first quarter, the company completed a financing arrangement to support near-term liquidity in light of the cash margin requirements. The company received gross proceeds of $225 million under the facility which were repaid in full with proceeds from the sale of 10.1m shares under the related ATM program." Management went on to say, "to further reduce exposure to additional coal hedge margin requirements, the company converted 750kt of financial hedges into fixed price physical sales."

The issued 10.1m shares represent ~8% of average shares outstanding during Q4. And that before the dilutive impact of the company's newly issued convertible bond. This dilution, the result of issuing equity at historically low multiples to offset hedge-related collateral postings, appears to have been completely avoidable through fixed price physical sales. With the issuance occurring during a period of historically high thermal coal prices, no less.

Warren Buffett has argued that it's smart to "invest in a business any fool can run, because someday a fool will." Diluting shareholders by up to 10% in a single quarter, in the midst of the best operating environment in recent history, while peers gush profits, lift dividends and buyback shares should be concerning. While the favorable operating environment should "lift all boats," management has made a simple and compelling opportunity remarkably complex for investors.