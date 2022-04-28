MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) has slipped around -5% despite a better-than-expected Q1 performance.

Revenue rose +7.4% Y/Y to $636.6M and net income rose to $20.7M from $19.9M for the same period of 2021. The group's backlog at the end of Q1 was a record $2.41B.

The group's Transmission and Distribution (T&D) segment posted a 15.9% rise in turnover to $364.9M, driven by higher revenue on distribution and transmission projects, and incremental revenues from Powerline Plus, acquired in January.

However, MYR's Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment reported 2.1% lower revenues of $271.8M, weighed down by declines in certain geographies.

Gross margin slipped tp 12.6% for Q1, from 13% for the prior year's quarter, due to overall cost increases associated with supply chain disruptions and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. MYR also noted labor and material inefficiencies on certain projects due to these factors.

CEO Rick Shwartz said: "We are proud of our performance this quarter and excited to build upon our success to grow the business this year. Industry investment continues in both our [T&D] and [C&I] markets creating opportunities for us to expand business with existing customers and gain new customer relationships. We believe the skilled capabilities of our team coupled with effective management practices and sound business strategies will contribute to our performance this year."