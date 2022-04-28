Activision Blizzard holders approve Microsoft's acquisition with 98% in favor
Apr. 28, 2022 12:57 PM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), MSFTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) stockholders approved the company's $95/share buyout by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at Thursday's special meeting called for that purpose.
- More than 98% of shares voted were in favor of the deal, Activision says.
- “Today’s overwhelmingly supportive vote by our stockholders confirms our shared belief that, combined with Microsoft, we will be even better positioned to create great value for our players, even greater opportunities for our employees, and to continue our focus on becoming an inspiring example of a welcoming, respectful, and inclusive workplace,” says Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.
- ATVI stock has moved +1.2% and tagged a session high; MSFT is +1.5%, also hitting session highs.
- The deal is still expected to close during Microsoft's fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.
- Microsoft had come to a deal for almost $69 billion to acquire the videogame publisher in January.