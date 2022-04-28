Labcorp stock slumps as Q1 revenue falls amid reduced COVID testing; boosts EPS outlook

Labcorp (NYSE:LH) stock fell April 28 after Q1 revenue declined, highlighted by slowdown in COVID-19 testing.

The Burlington, N.C.-based company's non-GAAP EPS declined -30.49% Y/Y to $6.11, but beat analysts' estimates by $0.10.

Total revenues fell -6.3% Y/Y to $3.9B, missing analysts estimates.

Revenue from Diagnostics declined -11%Y/Y to $2.45B. The company said the decrease was due to organic revenue of (11.5%), partially offset by acquisitions of 0.5%. The (11.5%) decrease in organic revenue was due to a (-14.7%) reduction from COVID-19 Testing.

Revenue from Drug Development segment rose +1.5% Y/Y to $1.46B.

Operating cash flow declined to $356M, compared to ~$1.16B in Q1 2021. The decrease in operating cash flow was due to lower cash earnings and higher working capital requirements.

At the end of Q1, the company’s cash balance and total debt were $1.2B and $5.4B, respectively.

Outlook:

The company raised its Adjusted EPS outlook to be between $18.25 and $21.00, compared to prior guidance range of $17.25 to $21.25. Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $19.50.

Total revenue for 2022 is expected to see a decline between -5.5% and -1.5% to 2021 revenue of $16.1B, compared to prior estimate range of -6.5% to -1.5%. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is 15.38B.

LH is -6.29% to $237.12